Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.53 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

