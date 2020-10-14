Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 760.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 31.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,661 shares of company stock worth $28,795,974. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE GGG opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

