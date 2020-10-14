Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,139,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,021,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

