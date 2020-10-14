Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

