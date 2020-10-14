Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. Investec raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

