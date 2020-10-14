1,515 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

NYSE:WHR opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: Oversold

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,515 Shares in Whirlpool Co. Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
1,515 Shares in Whirlpool Co. Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.04 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.04 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,771 Shares of Sony Corp
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,771 Shares of Sony Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report