1,515 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

NYSE:WHR opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.