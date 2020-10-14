State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. TheStreet lowered L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

