Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.04 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

