Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $25,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 146,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.40.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,164.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

