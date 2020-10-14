Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,771 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 28.9% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

