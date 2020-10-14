Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average of $178.73. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

