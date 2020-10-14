Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

