Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 588 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

PSB opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

