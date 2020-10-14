Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 83,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

