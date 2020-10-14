Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

ARW stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

