Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

