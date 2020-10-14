Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,435,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,436,000 after acquiring an additional 275,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,663,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $320.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

