JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 806.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

