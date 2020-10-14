Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $109,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $177.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $221.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.