Royal Fund Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

