Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

