Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 12,012 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 38.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

