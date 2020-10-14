NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NCR by 31.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

