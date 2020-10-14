Pinnacle Bank Acquires Shares of 3,200 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.