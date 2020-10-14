Pinnacle Bank Purchases 136 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

