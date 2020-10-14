Pinnacle Bank Acquires 669 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.