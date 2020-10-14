Pinnacle Bank Sells 185 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

