Pinnacle Bank Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

