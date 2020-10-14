Pinnacle Bank Purchases New Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

SDOG stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

