Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,493 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $154,744,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 251.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 944,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after buying an additional 675,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

