Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Lowered by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 724,575 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,407 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

