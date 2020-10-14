Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Stake Lessened by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,547 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.