Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 109.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

