Hexavest Inc. Sells 12,118 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.