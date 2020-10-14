Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $203.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $209.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

