Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $203.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $209.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc
Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF
Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF
JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGCO Co.
JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AGCO Co.
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp
Royal Fund Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc
Royal Fund Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report