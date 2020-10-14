Hexavest Inc. Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 122.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $223.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

