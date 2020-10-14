Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 84.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,263,000 after buying an additional 1,333,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after acquiring an additional 859,373 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,662,000 after acquiring an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

