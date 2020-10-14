Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,418 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane by 5,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,671,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trane by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

