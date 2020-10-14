127 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

DHR stock opened at $225.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $181.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.