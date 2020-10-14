Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.95. The company has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

