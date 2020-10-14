Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,235 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.