CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VAW opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.