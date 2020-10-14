1,256 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

ACHC stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

