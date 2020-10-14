Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,729 Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.