Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,073 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

