Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,522.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,426.62. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

