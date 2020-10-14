CX Institutional Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

