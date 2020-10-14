Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

