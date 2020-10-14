CX Institutional Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

