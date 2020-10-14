CX Institutional Acquires 1,575 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Humana stock opened at $432.81 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $440.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.07 and its 200 day moving average is $387.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

